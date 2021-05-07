Navi Mumbai metro: Trial run successful on 850-metre stretch

Navi Mumbai metro: Trial run successful on 850-metre stretchPTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:47 IST
State-run town planning authority CIDCO on Friday conducted a successful trial run on a Navi Mumbai metro rail stretch near Taloja Depot, an official said.
The metro trial run was on a 850-metre stretch with the speed of the coach kept at 65 kilometres per hour, he said.
''CIDCO is striving to complete the metro project within the stipulated time to serve the citizens of Navi Mumbai. As the trial on line number one has been conducted successfully, the metro will run soon on this line,'' Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director of CIDCO, said.
Line number one, being built by state entity Maha Metro, is 11.1 kilometres long with 11 stations with the operational hub of the network being Taloja depot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
