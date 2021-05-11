Left Menu

Dr Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel appointed as new Director-General of KFAS

Dr Al-Fadhel succeeds Dr Adnan Shihab-Eldin, who retired earlier this year and had served as Director-General of KFAS since 2011, as well as a member of AlSumait Prize Board of Trustees since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwait | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:11 IST
Dr Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel appointed as new Director-General of KFAS
The Call for the 2021 Al-Sumait Prize in Health was launched in January 2021 and will close on 30th June 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@kfasinfo)

The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) (KFAS.org) announced the appointment of Dr Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel as the new Director-General of the Foundation in March. In this capacity, he will also serve on the Board of Trustees for the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development (AlSumaitPrize.org). Dr Al-Fadhel succeeds Dr Adnan Shihab-Eldin, who retired earlier this year and had served as Director-General of KFAS since 2011, as well as a member of AlSumait Prize Board of Trustees since 2015.

When asked about his vision for Al-Sumait Prize for African Development, he stated: "It is our goal to elevate the impact and standing of the Al-Sumait Prize. One of the most certain ways to ensure that humanitarian efforts and initiatives continue their momentum, and their perceptible success, is to establish awards such as the Al-Sumait Prize that aim to recognize the accomplishments of organizations and researchers dedicated to the creation of infrastructures and solutions related to issues of Health, Food Security, and Education on the African continent."

H.E. Sheikh/Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Chairperson of the Abdulrahman Al-Sumait Prize commended Dr Al Fadel's commitment to deepening the impact of Al-Sumait Prize, saying: "Dr Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel is a leader of remarkable abilities, tremendous energy, and a boundless passion for the values and objectives of Al-Sumait Prize for African Development. He is capable of promoting further the valued relationship between KFAS and African scientific circles, thus increasing The Prize's outreach and impact."

Dr Al-Fadhel has held several prestigious leadership positions in Kuwait, including Minister of Oil, Chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Minister of Electricity and Water, and Undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. Prior to that, he held many administrative and academic positions at the College of Engineering and Petroleum and Kuwait University. Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel received his PhD from Lehigh University in 2005.

The Call for the 2021 Al-Sumait Prize in Health was launched in January 2021 and will close on 30th June 2021. The Prize has a monetary value of 1 million US dollars.

The Health category includes but is not limited to initiatives, program, and research projects in the following areas: Combating the prevalence of diseases in Africa, with a special focus on the utilization of effective frameworks and programs, to address and manage health crises such as SARS, COVID-19, and infectious zoonotic diseases; National capacity building in medical research and medical education; Upgrading and maintenance of national medical facilities; Developing national health policies and successful implementation of the outcomes.

Eligible candidates include organizations and research institutions whose initiatives and programs contributed significantly to solving health challenges in Africa, as well as outstanding researchers who are nominated by their institutions and peers.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schalke confirms 2nd infected player, won't call off game

German soccer club Schalke says a second player with the coronavirus wont stop it playing Hertha Berlin on Wednesday in a game with consequences for the Bundesliga relegation battle.Schalke said on Tuesday both infections to date involved p...

Paris catwalk shows to reopen in July after long COVID closure

Parisian catwalks reopen in July as the French government unwinds coronavirus lockdown measures, allowing live fashions show to resume, in fashion industry body announced on Tuesday.The annual Haute Couture Week will take place from July 5 ...

Little concerning that India hasn't picked any wrist spinner for WTC finals: Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons India has missed a trick by not picking a wrist spinner for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as young Rahul Chahar would have added another dimension to their attack.La...

Paris catwalk shows to reopen in July after long COVID closure

Parisian catwalks reopen in July as the French government unwinds coronavirus lockdown measures, allowing live fashions show to resume, in fashion industry body announced on Tuesday.The annual Haute Couture Week will take place from July 5 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021