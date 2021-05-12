Left Menu

Court orders Airbus, Air France to stand trial over 2009 crash

Air France and Airbus should stand trial over a 2009 crash in the Atlantic that killed 228 people, a Paris appeal court ruled on Wednesday. The ruling overturns a 2019 decision not to press charges against either company over the accident, in which the pilots lost control of the Airbus A330 jet after ice blocked its airspeed sensors.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:16 IST
Court orders Airbus, Air France to stand trial over 2009 crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Air France and Airbus should stand trial over a 2009 crash in the Atlantic that killed 228 people, a Paris appeal court ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling overturns a 2019 decision not to press charges against either company over the accident, in which the pilots lost control of the Airbus A330 jet after ice blocked its airspeed sensors. Airbus and Air France both said on Wednesday they planned to file appeals against the ruling before a higher court.

"The court decision that has just been announced does not reflect in any way the conclusions of the investigation," Airbus said in an emailed statement. Air France "maintains that it committed no criminal fault at the root of this tragic accident", said a spokesman for the carrier, which is part of Air France-KLM.

Air France flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed on June 1, 2009, killing everyone on board. French investigators found that the crew had mishandled loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice and caused an aerodynamic stall by holding the aircraft's nose too high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

Bulgarias president on Wednesday appointed a retired general as interim prime minister in hopes of ensuring stability in the country until an election is held in July.Presenting the new Cabinet, President Rumen Radev said a body made of exp...

Austria's chancellor being investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

Global stock prices were mostly higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US data they worry will show inflation is picking up.London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong also advanced. Tokyo declined.Wall Street fut...

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume its use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021