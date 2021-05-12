Left Menu

Japan's SoftBank returns to profit on global stock boom

But SoftBank's two Vision Funds for investments, which also have had their up and downs, are showing profitability, Son added. He gave us an example of how his vision works the sale of SoftBank's holdings in British semiconductor and software design company Arm to U.S. technology giant Nvidia.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:21 IST
Japan's SoftBank returns to profit on global stock boom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. returned to profitability for the fiscal year that ended in March, it said Wednesday, boosted by the strong performance of its sprawling investments as stock prices surged. Tokyo-based SoftBank reported a 4.99 trillion yen (USD 36 billion) profit, a dramatic reversal from the 962 billion yen loss logged during the previous fiscal year. It did not break down quarterly results. Sales for the fiscal year totaled 5.6 trillion yen (USD 51 billion), up 7 percent. Sales of SoftBank's assets helped boost its bottom line by 5.6 trillion yen (USD 51 billion) from April to September 2020. The company sold holdings in U.S. mobile company T-Mobile, Chinese technology company Alibaba and Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank Corp. SoftBank was the first to offer the Apple iPhone in the Japanese market.

SoftBank also reduced its debt by 1 trillion yen (USD 9 billion) this fiscal year by repurchasing corporate bonds and repaying loans. SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters he was proud about how he had grown the company from humble beginnings four decades ago in Fukuoka, southern Japan, to a giant that counts its profits in trillions. Son acknowledged regrets over investment "mistakes," pointing to WeWork, a U.S. office-sharing business. But SoftBank's two Vision Funds for investments, which also have had their up and downs, are showing profitability, Son added.

He gave us an example of how his vision works the sale of SoftBank's holdings in British semiconductor and software design company Arm to U.S. technology giant Nvidia. Part of that purchase was paid for in Nvidia shares, making SoftBank a major shareholder in an artificial intelligence company, said, Son. "My story has barely started," he said, stressing his dedication to his dream for a technology "revolution." "That is the most important thing for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infra, ventilators

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedant...

Digital varsity unveils blockchain startup program

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 PTI Digital University of Kerala DUK has announced the launch of an online Certified Blockchain Startup Program that would help entrepreneurs and startups sharpen their skills in cutting-edge digital technologies ...

Saregama India Q4 profit rises more than 2-folds to Rs 37.18 cr

Music label Saregama India Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.18 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, helped by increased consumption of digital media during stay-at-home after the...

Tendulkar pays tribute to nurses, says grateful for everything they do

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the nations nursing staff on the occasion of International Nurses Day, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise their value more than ever.The country is currently in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021