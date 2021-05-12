Left Menu

Singapore: Changi Airport terminals, Jewel complex closed to public for two weeks from May 13

The student had visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3, the same day as two other cases in the Changi Airport cluster, the health ministry said on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, including seven linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:36 IST
Singapore: Changi Airport terminals, Jewel complex closed to public for two weeks from May 13
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All passenger terminal buildings and a popular shopping-cum-leisure complex at the Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks to the public from Thursday after a COVID-19 cluster with 25 cases was identified there. While some staff and travellers can still access the terminal buildings, the Jewel complex will be completely closed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Wednesday said the passenger terminal buildings will be closed to public from Thursday.

The terminals will be reopened 14 days later on May 27. Jewel will also be closed for 14 days, the authorities said.

However, the airport remains open for air travel during this period, they said, adding that passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport.

"Access to the passenger terminal buildings will be restricted to only passengers with air tickets and essential airport workers,'' the authorities said.

''Some essential services and food and beverage outlets will remain open to serve them. For clarity, members of the public will not be allowed to enter the passenger terminal buildings,'' CAAS and CAG officials said.

Including the seven new infections reported on Wednesday, the Changi Airport COVID-19 cluster has now grown to 25 cases, including household contacts and family members of previous cases, officials said.

The first infection in the cluster was detected on May 5, when an 88-year-old man, who works as a cleaner at Terminal 3, was tested positive.

A Victoria Junior College student who tested positive for the virus on May 7 was on Tuesday linked to the Changi Airport cluster. The student had visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3, the same day as two other cases in the Changi Airport cluster, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, including seven linked to the Changi Airport cluster. As of Wednesday, Singapore reported a total of 61,419 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top COVID probe urges bold overhaul of pandemic prevention measures

Our message is simple and clear the current system failed to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic, said former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. If we do n...

U.S. vows to keep speaking out until China stops 'genocide'

The United States will keep speaking out until Chinas government stops its crimes against humanity and the genocide of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

Odd-even system for vehicles in Kamrup Metropolitan dist to check COVID-19

In order to reduce traffic movement and dissuade people from venturing out amidst the pandemic, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration will implement an odd-even system implemented for all vehicles from Thursday, an official order ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021