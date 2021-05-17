Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold climbs amid inflation concerns

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold climbs amid inflation concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stock indexes were lower globally on Monday with technology shares on Wall Street falling, while U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed even after a report showing the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state. Concerns over inflationary pressure helped to lift gold prices to their highest in more than three months, however.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. Wall Street's declines follow the S&P 500's biggest one-day jump in more than a month on Friday.

While the week is expected to be relatively quiet for economic data, investors will be anxious to see minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month which could shed more light on the policymakers' outlook of an economic rebound. "The volatility has picked up because a lot of the good news has been priced in, and last week we finally saw fears of inflation," said Greg Marcus, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management.

The spread of the coronavirus was also a drag in some markets, with Singapore reporting the highest number of local infections in months and Taiwan seeing a spike in cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.02 points, or 0.35%, to 34,262.11, the S&P 500 lost 20.43 points, or 0.49%, to 4,153.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.39 points, or 0.9%, to 13,308.58.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.05% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.26%. In the Treasury market, the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was up 1 basis point at 1.645%, below a spike to 1.77% in late March.

The dollar was steady near recent lows as new restrictions in Asia to contain COVID-19 supported safe-haven currencies, while bitcoin extended its slide. The dollar index fell 0.116%, with the euro up 0.12% at $1.2154.

Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency. Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude rose 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $69.27 a barrel by 11:22 a.m. ET (1522 GMT,) and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 63 cents, or 1%, at $66.

Spot gold added 1.3% to $1,866.13 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, and Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; and Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp in New York; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Nick Macfie and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justices tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers ...

Teachers in govt-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-gen tech

Teachers in government-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence.Under a pact signed between the Tribal Affairs Ministry and tech giant Microsoft, AI curriculum will be ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...

La Liga: Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Real Madrid's final game

Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their must-win game against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The La Liga club on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021