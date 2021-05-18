India's mineral production up 6 pc in March

India's mineral production rose by 6.1 per cent in March 2021 as compared to the year-ago period.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month at 139, was 6.1 per cent higher as compared to the level in March 2020, the data released by the Mines Ministry said.

The cumulative growth for 2020-21 dropped by 7.8 per cent over the previous year, it said.

The production level of important minerals in March 2021 includes, coal 960 lakh tonne, lignite 52 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,612 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonne and bauxite 2,103 thousand tonne. The minerals whose production rose during March 2021 over the year-ago period include manganese ore (80.1 per cent), lead conc (74.9 per cent), phosphorite (57.0 per cent ) and chromite (45.8 per cent), among others.

Gold, petroleum (crude) and diamond saw negative growth in production.

