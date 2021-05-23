Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Bus catches fire, all passengers safe

A bus caught fire on Sunday near Vashi bridge in Navi Mumbai but there were no reports of injury to any of the dozen passengers in it, an official said.The bus, which was gutted in the incident, was on its way from Borivali in Mumbais northern end to Banda in the states Konkan region, he said.Local firemen put out the blaze.

Navi Mumbai: Bus catches fire, all passengers safe
A bus caught fire on Sunday near Vashi bridge in Navi Mumbai but there were no reports of injury to any of the dozen passengers in it, an official said.

The bus, which was gutted in the incident, was on its way from Borivali in Mumbai's northern end to Banda in the state's Konkan region, he said.

''Local firemen put out the blaze. No one was injured in the incident. The driver smelt smoke and saw diesel leaking, after which he alerted the passengers who got off in time as the bus burst into flames,'' he added.

