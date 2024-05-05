Mumbai Police Nab Two Accused in Counterfeit Currency Racket

The Mumbai police arrested two persons for allegedly printing counterfeit currency and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 45,000 from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police on Saturday arrested Naushad Peer Mohammad Shah (36) and Ali Menhadi Tehzerb Hasan Sayyed, who are residents of Bharat Nagar and Bandra Behram Pada locality, the official said.

The duo have been printing fake currency for the last 20 days, he said.

The police have seized FICN with the face value of Rs 45,000, cash worth Rs 80,000, a printer, laptop, colours and a mobile phone from the accused.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

