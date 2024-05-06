Student Impersonating Rajasthan Candidate in NEET Exam Arrested in Navi Mumbai
Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old student from Rajasthan for allegedly making a proxy candidate appear in place of her at the NEET medical entrance exam in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET was held on Sunday and the fraud came to light at an examination centre at the CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, he said.
- Country:
- India
Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old student from Rajasthan for allegedly making a proxy candidate appear in place of her at the NEET medical entrance exam in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday and the fraud came to light at an examination centre at the CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, he said. Based on a complaint by an official at the examination centre, a case was registered on Sunday against the student from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and other relevant provisions, the official from CBD Belapur police station said. A probe was on into the case, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JEE Main Results: 56 Candidates Score Perfect 100, 39 Disqualified for Cheating
Former pilot arrested at Delhi airport for impersonation
Mumbai Woman Alleges Cheating by Astrologer and Associates; Anti-Superstition Act Applied
Missing Minor Girls Traced in Navi Mumbai
Man held for raping minor girl in Navi Mumbai