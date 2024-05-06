Student Impersonating Rajasthan Candidate in NEET Exam Arrested in Navi Mumbai

Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old student from Rajasthan for allegedly making a proxy candidate appear in place of her at the NEET medical entrance exam in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday and the fraud came to light at an examination centre at the CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, he said. Based on a complaint by an official at the examination centre, a case was registered on Sunday against the student from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and other relevant provisions, the official from CBD Belapur police station said. A probe was on into the case, the police added.

