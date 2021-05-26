Latvia's airBaltic suspends flights to Minsk on government order

Latvian airline airBaltic on Tuesday suspended all flights from Riga to Minsk from Thursday until further notice.

The decision was taken on orders from the Latvian government, its main shareholder, the airline said in a statement. The airline had planned up to three weekly flights between the cities until late October, so 126 flights will be affected.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)