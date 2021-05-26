Left Menu

Latvia bans Belarus airlines, tells others to avoid Belarus airspace

Latvia's government has banned Belarus airlines from entering its airspace and told all aircraft landing or taking off from its airports to avoid Belarus airspace, the transport ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday. "The regulations have no end date. They can be revised as the security situation improves", the spokeswoman, Baiba Gulbe, said.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:37 IST
Latvia bans Belarus airlines, tells others to avoid Belarus airspace
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Latvia's government has banned Belarus airlines from entering its airspace and told all aircraft landing or taking off from its airports to avoid Belarus airspace, the transport ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The regulations have no end date. They can be revised as the security situation improves", the spokeswoman, Baiba Gulbe, said. The government took the decision late on Tuesday night, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021