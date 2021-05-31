German inflation pushes further above ECB target in May
31-05-2021
Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.4% in May, up from 2.1% in April. A Reuters forecast had pointed to a May reading of 2.5%.
