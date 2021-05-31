Left Menu

German inflation pushes further above ECB target in May

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:40 IST
Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.4% in May, up from 2.1% in April. A Reuters forecast had pointed to a May reading of 2.5%.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

