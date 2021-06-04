France's Le Maire urges G7 to seize opportunity for global tax deal
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire urged all members of the G7, which France is part of, to seize the opportunity to broker a deal on a global minimal corporate tax rate.
"A global agreement on corporate tax is in sight – let's make sure it happens", Le Maire said on his Twitter account.
