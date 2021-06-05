Left Menu

Ramban accident: Jammu and Kashmir L-G asks depts to carry out road safety audit within one week

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed grief over the accident in Ramban district in which five people were killed and directed the departments concerned to carry out road safety audit and rectification measures within a week.

Five people, including a CRPF jawan, were killed and one other was critically injured when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a 300-meter gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.

''Saddened by the loss of lives in Ramban road accident. My condolences to bereaved families. I have directed the concerned departments to carry out road safety audit and rectification measures within a week,'' the L-G said on Twitter.

Sinha also directed for launching a road safety awareness campaign on such stretches to check accidents caused due to human errors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

