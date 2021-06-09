Left Menu

China May PPI +9.0% y/y, CPI up 1.3%

China's factory gate prices increased at the fastest pace since September 2008, official data showed on Wednesday, while consumer inflation also accelerated but at a slower-than-expected rate. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.5% after a 6.8% increase in April. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.3% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 07:13 IST
China's factory gate prices increased at the fastest pace since September 2008, official data showed on Wednesday, while consumer inflation also accelerated but at a slower-than-expected rate. The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.0% from a year earlier in May, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.5% after a 6.8% increase in April.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.3% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said. Analysts in the poll had expected the CPI to rise 1.6% after a 0.9% increase in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

