Bajaj Allianz Life declares bonus of Rs 1,156cr for policyholders

This includes a special one-time bonus of Rs 315 crore, which is over and above the regular bonus, the company said in a release.The company aims to ensure there is adequate support, in these unprecedented times, to its customers in achieving their life goals.These bonuses are funded from the profits generated by the companys participating policyholders funds for the year FY 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:20 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life has declared bonuses of Rs 1,156 crore for its policyholders, including a special one-time bonus over and above the regular bonus, the company said on Wednesday.

''Bajaj Allianz Life has declared bonuses amounting to Rs 1,156 crore to its policyholders. This includes a special one-time bonus of Rs 315 crore, which is over and above the regular bonus,'' the company said in a release.

The company aims to ensure there is adequate support, in these unprecedented times, to its customers in achieving their life goals.

''These bonuses are funded from the profits generated by the company's participating policyholders' funds for the year FY 2020-21. This move is expected to benefit nearly 12 lakh (11,99,612) policyholders, who have stayed invested and entrusted their faith in the company,'' it said.

Bajaj Allianz Life said this is the 20th consecutive year that the company has declared a bonus and delivered long term value to policyholders.

The bonus declared by the company is for the policies of all par products, which are in-force for full sum assured as on 31st March, 2021, and for which customers are paying premiums regularly, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

