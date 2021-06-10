Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as investors bet on Sino-U.S. talks

China stocks rose on Thursday, as investors lapped up reports that Beijing and Washington officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences. ** The CSI300 index was up 1.1% at 5,292.46 points, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,620.72 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-06-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 10:03 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks rise as investors bet on Sino-U.S. talks
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Thursday, as investors lapped up reports that Beijing and Washington officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences.

** The CSI300 index was up 1.1% at 5,292.46 points, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,620.72 points. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 2.7%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index added 1.1%.

** Both sides recognize the importance of business exchanges and will keep lines of communication open, the Chinese statement said after Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, in the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements. ** Shares in Chinese companies, which have business cooperation with TikTok, climbed after U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok.

** Small- and medium-cap sectors performed well, as market participants favor growth stocks due to relatively friendly liquidity conditions at home and continued loose liquidity abroad, Vanho Securities said in a report. ** A strong yuan also helps bring more foreign inflows to the country's equities market, the brokerage added.

** Investors on Thursday purchased 8.8 billion yuan worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data. ** China's central bank governor Yi Gang said he expects the country's annual average inflation to be below 2% this year while cautioning against both inflationary and deflationary pressure amid economic and macro policy uncertainty.

** China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalize COVID-hit growth. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3%, to 28,828.94 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%, to 10,737.44.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021