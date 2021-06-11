PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK electric air taxi start-up receives early interest for 1,000 craft https://on.ft.com/3zlk7OU Alan Howard invests in brace of digital start-ups https://on.ft.com/3gcwyVZ

Scor and Covéa agree peace deal after bitter takeover fight https://on.ft.com/3vhRajD G7 leaders to pledge 1bn Covid-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries https://on.ft.com/2U24Dzv

Overview Aircraft leasing company Avolon along with American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to buy up to 1,000 electric air taxis from British start up Vertical Aerospace.

Hedge fund manager Alan Howard invests in technology group Copper.co and crypto trading app Kikitrade. Top shareholder of Scor SE, Covea has agreed to sell its 8% stake in the company and has given Scor the right to buy those shares at 28 euros($34.09)over the next five years.

Leaders of the G7 economies will announce their commitment to provide 1 billion coronavirus doses to poorer countries as part of a plan to vaccinate the world by 2022. ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

