Sandeshkhali heading towards dangerous phase: Sukanta Majumdar as CBI recovers arms from Shahjahan's stronghold

Amid Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovering a huge catchment of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the riverine island is "heading towards a dangerous phase." "Sandeshkhali is heading towards a dangerous phase. Firstly, there were controversies about women getting raped, then there were reports of a drug racket. Now we're getting news of arms being recovered from there," Majumdar said speaking to ANI on Friday at West Bengal's Gangarampur.

CBI recovered a large number of arms and ammunition including foreign-made pistols and revolvers during searches at Sandeshkhali in a case related to violence against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. NSG (National Security Guard) operation has ended in Sarberia in Sandeshkhali. The NSG team has moved from the village with the CBI team. The senior BJP leader who was contesting from the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in the second phase of polling on Friday hinted that the arms may have been imported from other countries.

"As per the information, most of the recovered arms are foreign-made which means they have been imported from outside," Majumdar said. Questioning the placement of such a huge cache of arms in a small region like Sandeshkhali, Majumdar stressed that there should be a proper investigation by all investigating agencies of the country.

"Why were arms in such large quantities kept in such a small area like Sandeshkhali? What is the reason behind this? All agencies that deal with India's security should investigate this, whether the NIA or any other investigating agency," he said. In an attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Majumdar said, "The catchment of arms recovered today is from the residence of a relative of TMC. They (TMC) will be able to say better why they were kept there. They (CBI) should question Sandeshkhali's Badshah Sheikh Shahjahan."

Slamming the West Bengal Police for not being able to unearth such a huge catchment of arms and ammunition at Sandeshkhali, Majumdar said that the state police lacks professionalism, courage and adequate facilities. "The West Bengal Police has no professionalism in them. They cannot do anything. Neither do they have the courage nor they have the facilities or equipment," the state BJP chief said.

Speaking about polling in the second phase of the elections in West Bengal, Majumdar said, "Voting was held peacefully today. Two hours are left for the completion of the polls. We hope that it is conducted peacefully." Majumdar was fielded against West Bengal Minister and veteran TMC leader Biplab Mitra in Balurghat. (ANI)

