Sensex gains 222 points, private banks surge

Market bulls remained firmly in control on Tuesday, lifting up equity benchmark indices amid buying across various sectors in a range-bound trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 222 points or 0.42 per cent at 52,773 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 57 points or 0.36 per cent to 15,878.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty realty gaining by 1.3 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and FMCG by 0.7 per cent. Buy Nifty pharma dipped by 0.8 per cent and PSU bank by 0.2 per cent. Among stocks, Asian Paints was up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 3,035 per share. Private lenders Axis Bank surged by 1.6 per cent while ICICI Bank advanced by 1.4 per cent.

Advertisement

HDFC Life gained by 1.8 per cent, SBI Life by 1.1 per cent, Hindustan Unilever by 1.2 per cent and Britannia by 1.1 per cent. However, Adani Ports slipped by 1.5 per cent and Coal India was down by 1.4 per cent. Tata Motors, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Titan and Wipro too traded in the negative terrain.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose though investors looked to a much-anticipated US Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if the central bank will signal any change to monetary policy outlook. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.96 per cent as drug makers' stocks shined. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2 per cent but Hong Kong stocks dropped 0.71 per cent as Sino-G7 tensions weighed in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)