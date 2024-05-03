Left Menu

Britannia Q4 Profit Declines 3.8% to Rs 536.6 Crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 557.60 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Britannia Industries.Its revenue from operations in the March quarter was Rs 4,069.36 crore, up 1.14 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 3.76 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 536.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 557.60 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Britannia Industries.

Its revenue from operations in the March quarter was Rs 4,069.36 crore, up 1.14 per cent. It was Rs 4,023.18 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The total expenses of Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, and Marie Gold, increased 1.98 per cent to Rs 3,388.28 crore in the March quarter.

Britannia Industries' total income rose 1.15 per cent to Rs 4,126.70 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

For the entire FY24, Britannia Industries' net profit fell 7.76 per cent to Rs 2,134.22 crore. It was Rs 2,316.32 crore a year ago.

Its total income in FY24 advanced 2.82 per cent to Rs 16,983.45 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Britannia Industries informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday has recommended Rs 73.5 for per equity share of Re 1 each as the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday settled 0.32 per cent lower at Rs 4,745.15 a piece on the BSE.

