SC grants jailed MLA Abbas Ansari permission to attend virtual special prayers for deceased father

Supreme Court permits jailed MLA Abbas Ansari to participate virtually in the 40th day ritual of his father, Mukhtar Ansari. UP government and jail authorities must facilitate the online connection. The hearing has been adjourned to May 8, 2024. Mukhtar Ansari, a former MLA with multiple criminal cases, passed away on March 28.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted jailed MLA Abbas Ansari to join the 40th day ritual of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari through online mode.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan directed the Uttar Pradesh government and jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for this.

''On a request made by learned counsel for the petitioner as well as learned Additional Advocate General for the respondent - the State of Uttar Pradesh, post this matter for hearing on May 8, 2024,'' the bench said.

''Meanwhile, as an interim measure, it is directed that the petitioner shall be permitted to join the 40th day ritual of his deceased father through online mode for which the State Government/Jail Authorities are directed to make necessary arrangements forthwith,'' it added.

On March 30, Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur.

The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

He died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

