BJP Slams Congress over Channi's 'election stunt' Remark: Party's Stance on National Security Demanded

BJP candidate from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday asked Congress nominee Manish Tewari to reveal his stance national security after party colleague Charanjit Singh Channi's called the IAF convoy attack, in which a soldier was killed, an election stunt.

Tandon accused the Congress of demoralising the security forces with such a deplorable statement.

One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

In Jalandhar on Sunday while replying to a question on the attack, Channi said, all these are all stunts, not attacks. ''Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe.'' He said, ''Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed so that the BJP can win. There is no truth in it.'' ''The BJP knows how to play with people's lives and bodies,'' Channi alleged.

Responding to Channi's remark, Tandon said it shows the Congress's ''real character'' and asked Tewari to explain his stance on the national security.

''Such irresponsible statements are demoralising for the armed forces,'' he said.

Tandon said the Congress was trivialising the sacrifices made by soldiers and ihas revealed its ''anti-national'' character.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is worried about all segments of society, particularly the armed forces, so that the morale of the defence forces remains high, he added.

On another note, Tandon promised the industrialists that he would implement a one-time settlement (OTS) on industry issues like FAR (Floor-to-Area ratio), conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold, and other need-based changes.

While sharing his vision on the industrial growth of Chandigarh Tandon said, ''My aim will be to project 'City Beautiful' to potential investors so that the city becomes a preferred investment destination in India.'' Polling for the lone Chandigarh seat will take place on June 1.

