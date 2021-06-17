Cloud4C achieves Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud Managed Services Player, has achieved Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, to help businesses modernize their aging and complex web applications. Cloud4C was awarded this advanced specialization after demonstrating and meeting stringent criteria around customer success led by its cloud experts drawn from its Azure Center of Excellence (CoE), followed by a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Services.

It is reported that about 85% of current applications deployed by businesses are still in use, with majority of them receiving inadequate modernization outlay. However, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for modernization as applications need to engage customers across digital platforms due to lockdowns, work from home and changing customer behaviour. This demonstrates the compelling need for IT Leaders to embark on modernization of web applications.

Cloud4C has been working with Global IT leaders including Fortune 500 CIOs to helpmodernize their applications, especially those who are faced with current hardware platforms nearing end of support life, applications reaching their thresholds, expensive upgrade that seems unlikely to make a return on the required investment, hard-to-find skills for legacy applications, heavy recurring and avoidable costs, need for compliance and resiliency, investment in mass data storage and the complexity of management, etc. are drivers for IT leaders globally to embark on modernization of applications. Today, 60 of the Fortune 500 companies trust their data including application migration, modernization and management with Cloud4C.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, ''At Cloud4C, we are focused on helping businesses gain agility, speed to market, simplification of IT, optimizing their total cost of ownership (TCO). The advanced specialization on modernizing web applications to Microsoft Azure will further equip us to enable Global IT leaders accomplish their web application modernization goals, enhance efficiencies, achieve interoperability, reduce risk, achieve compliance and align IT with business objectives. This achievement vindicates our organizational capability to transform businesses, and we extend our sincere thanks to Microsoft Leadership team for having acknowledged the same.'' As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are seeking to engage partners with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud. Cloud4C specializes in helping enterprises across industries migrate to the cloud with zero disruption to business through its outcomes based approach to maximize technology impact.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added, ''The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.'' Cloud4C is a global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), and a leader in multi-cloud migration and managed services supporting native and hybrid cloud environments with multi availability zones, offering four-way disaster recovery architecture with zero data loss guarantee, military-grade security under single SLA. The company has rich expertise in helping Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises achieve their IT and business strategies. It is a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP), Microsoft Gold Partner, received the most coveted Microsoft Partner of the Year award.

About Cloud4C Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 52 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 48 months.

