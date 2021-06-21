Left Menu

Container truck falls into sea at port, one dead

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:44 IST
Container truck falls into sea at port, one dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a container truck lost his life and another person went missing after the vehicle accidentally fell into the sea at the New Mangalore Port (NMP), police sources said.

The truck belonging to the Delta Company fell into the sea near Berth No.14 at around 10.30 PM on Sunday.

The mishap occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the sources said.

The truck, which had come to the port for shifting of iron ore from a ship, was empty when the accident took place.

The deceased driver has been identified as Rajesab (26) while the person missing is Bhimappa (22).

Bhimappa of Chettinad company was seated in the truck with the driver.

The pilot of a tug boat that was passing by noticed the truck and informed the authorities.

Though the patrolling boat of CISF immediately swung into action and shifted the driver to the hospital, he was declaredbrought dead.

A search is in on for the missing person, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021