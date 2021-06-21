Container truck falls into sea at port, one dead
- Country:
- India
The driver of a container truck lost his life and another person went missing after the vehicle accidentally fell into the sea at the New Mangalore Port (NMP), police sources said.
The truck belonging to the Delta Company fell into the sea near Berth No.14 at around 10.30 PM on Sunday.
The mishap occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the sources said.
The truck, which had come to the port for shifting of iron ore from a ship, was empty when the accident took place.
The deceased driver has been identified as Rajesab (26) while the person missing is Bhimappa (22).
Bhimappa of Chettinad company was seated in the truck with the driver.
The pilot of a tug boat that was passing by noticed the truck and informed the authorities.
Though the patrolling boat of CISF immediately swung into action and shifted the driver to the hospital, he was declaredbrought dead.
A search is in on for the missing person, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhimappa
- CISF
- Rajesab
- Delta Company
- PTI MVG SS PTI PTI
- Berth
ALSO READ
CISF to take over security of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's campus in Hyderabad from next week: Officials.
Centre accords CISF cover for Bharat Biotech campus in Hyderabad
CISF takes over security of Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech's H'bad campus
2,100 constables promoted in CISF
ITDC signs pact with CISF to provide online travel solution