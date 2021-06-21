Container truck falls into sea at port, one dead

The driver of a container truck lost his life and another person went missing after the vehicle accidentally fell into the sea at the New Mangalore Port (NMP), police sources said.

The truck belonging to the Delta Company fell into the sea near Berth No.14 at around 10.30 PM on Sunday.

The mishap occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the sources said.

The truck, which had come to the port for shifting of iron ore from a ship, was empty when the accident took place.

The deceased driver has been identified as Rajesab (26) while the person missing is Bhimappa (22).

Bhimappa of Chettinad company was seated in the truck with the driver.

The pilot of a tug boat that was passing by noticed the truck and informed the authorities.

Though the patrolling boat of CISF immediately swung into action and shifted the driver to the hospital, he was declaredbrought dead.

A search is in on for the missing person, sources said.

