Left Menu

GoMechanic raises USD 42 mn in funding led by Tiger Global

Car servicing startup GoMechanic on Wednesday said it has raised USD 42 million around Rs 311 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management.The Series C funding round also saw participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Orios Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:33 IST
GoMechanic raises USD 42 mn in funding led by Tiger Global
  • Country:
  • India

Car servicing startup GoMechanic on Wednesday said it has raised USD 42 million (around Rs 311 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

The Series C funding round also saw participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Orios Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures. It is the fourth round of institutional funding for the company which plans to utilise the proceeds to accelerate its growth in tier II and III towns, ramping up the technology team and launching operations in international markets. Prior to this round, GoMechanic had raised USD 21 million from Sequoia Capital India, Orios Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures. Earlier in 2020, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD & CEO, Hero MotoCorp also invested in the company.

''The current fund raise is further validation of the hard work put in by the GoMechanic team over the last five years and further cements our position as the undisputable market leader in the auto aftermarket ecosystem,'' GoMechanic founders said in a statement.

The company would continue to invest in expanding its operations and spare parts supply chain in India while also exploring global opportunities, they noted.

''Our intention is to make India the innovation hub in auto aftermarket technology and services similar to how it has become a manufacturing hub for a lot of global auto players,'' the founders said.

GoMechanic plans to enhance its presence from the current 35 cities to 100 plus locations in the country and triple the size of the technology team from 60.

Started by Kushal Karwa, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa and Nitin Rana, GoMechanic has over 600 car repair workshops across 35 cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. It services over 20 lakh cars annually and is targeting one crore customers by 2021-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021