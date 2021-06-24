UK mobile operator EE to bring back roaming charges for EU countries

British mobile operator EE said on Thursday it would introduce a 2 pounds a day ($2.78) roaming charge for travellers to EU destinations from next January for new and upgrading customers.

The company, which is owned by BT, had previously said it had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges following Brexit. ($1 = 0.7183 pounds)

