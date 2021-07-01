Left Menu

Bajaj Auto shares gain nearly 3 pc after June sales data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:56 IST
Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 24 per jump in its total sales in June 2021.

The stock jumped 2.82 per cent to Rs 4,250 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 2.80 per cent to Rs 4,250.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021.

The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

