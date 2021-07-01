FTSE 100 gains on upbeat earnings
London's FTSE 100 gained on Thursday as a set of strong earnings updates helped investors look past concerns around rising COVID-19 infections in the UK. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.6% after wrapping up its best quarter since 2019.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.8%.
