FTSE 100 gains on upbeat earnings

London's FTSE 100 gained on Thursday as a set of strong earnings updates helped investors look past concerns around rising COVID-19 infections in the UK. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.6% after wrapping up its best quarter since 2019.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.8%.

