Swedish central bank keeps policy unchanged

01-07-2021
Sweden's central bank kept policy unchanged on Thursday and said that the economy still needed support even as the effects of the pandemic fade.

"The Executive Board has therefore decided to hold the repo rate unchanged at zero per cent and that during the fourth quarter the Riksbank will continue purchasing assets within the envelope of SEK 700 billion," the central bank said in a statement.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast no change in policy.

