Nissan says: we're in the UK for the long term
- Country:
- Japan
Nissan said on Thursday that a $1.4 billion investment in a new electric vehicle and battery plant in northern England showed that the Japanese carmaker was dedicated to Britain for at least the next decade.
"We are choosing Sunderland, so it is showing the trust that the company, that the government, that our partner, have with the plant," Guillaume Cartier, Nissan chairman for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania, told Reuters.
"This is not one shot, this is not one car, this is the plan and this is for 10 years' engagement," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nissan
- England
- Britain
- Sunderland
- Middle East
- India
- Japanese
- Africa
ALSO READ
Britain in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries- FT
Not much progress: Britain keeps all options open in EU N.Ireland row
Airlines plead with Britain to ease travel restrictions
ANALYSIS-Britain's subprime lenders buckle under weight of complaints
Britain's Treasury gets 1 bln stg windfall from repaid furlough cash -FT