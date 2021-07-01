Delta Electronics India Supports Krishnagiri District for Relief Work in Fighting Against COVID-19

Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India As people are aware of the unprecedented situation that has been created by the Covid-19 pandemic wave two, the government of Tamil Nadu is taking multiple steps for the safety and wellbeing of people. Delta Electronics India recognizes these efforts and, as a responsible corporate social citizen of the country has joined hands to collectively fight pandemic in Kurubarapalli panchayat Krishnagiri district, by extending its support and help to the people wherever possible.

For every company, the most important assets are the people, and currently, people are facing challenges that require everyone to unite and fight the pandemic together. The company understands the dire need for oxygen across the State/Country. To supplement this shortage and ensure its availability in fighting the pandemic, Delta Electronics India recently took the initiative of donating six oxygen concentrators (10 litre capacity), strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19. In the presence of the District Collector of Krishnagiri District, Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy IAS, Delta Electronics India donated the oxygen concentrators showcasing the commitment towards the people and country to strengthen the path of mitigating risks related to COVID-19. Speaking on the occasion District Collector of Krishnagiri District, Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy IAS, said, ''We are taking the necessary actions and precautions to ensure the safety of the people, and with extended support from Delta Electronics India, together we become more resilient as we fight the pandemic. The current situation has made us look at things differently, and such initiatives show how we are joining hands to defeat the pandemic and ensure the welfare of our people is of uttermost priority. We appreciate the initiative of Delta Electronics India, and these oxygen concentrators will be helping people facilitate the treatment of COVID-19.'' Niranjan S Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India, adds, ''At Delta Electronics India, we thrive on exploring such opportunities where we can contribute to the welfare of the society. We are happy to make a difference with our support for Krishnagiri District relief work that ensures our commitment to be there with people and the country in such challenging times. The government is taking various steps, and as a responsible corporate social citizen, Delta is doing its part, caring for the safety of people. We believe business can grow when community flourishes and our new manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri and new R&D Lab in Bengaluru are a testimony to our commitment in leading with a vision of Delta Powering Green India.'' This initiative extends safety for the employees, where Delta has collaborated with the government for the vaccination camp organized at the factory sites in Hosur & Krishnagiri.

About Delta Electronics India Delta Group in India is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With fourteen regional offices, four manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon, Hosur and Krishnagiri) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.

The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management. For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: To mitigate the risk of Covid-19 ,Delta Electronics India private limited functioning at Kurubarapalli Panchayat, Krishnagiri Dist, Tamilnadu handed over six oxygen concentrators to District Collector Dr. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy IAS.

