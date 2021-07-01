SVP Global posts Rs 38 cr profit in March quarter; total income up 78 pc at Rs 571 cr

Cotton yarn maker SVP Global Ventures has posted a net profit of Rs 38.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly due to higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 8.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Total income rose to Rs 571.1 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 321.3 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

For the full 2020-21, the company's net profit declined to Rs 24.85 crore from Rs 51.14 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income fell to Rs 1,422.4 crore in the last fiscal, from Rs 1,443.7 crore in 2019-20. ''The phenomenal financial result shows sustained growth by the company. The company has bounced back strongly from the down faced during Q1FY20 due to the lockdown. ''While the manufacturing sector saw crippling effect overall, but the strong demand revival in yarn market, better pricing and change in the product mix led to the growth,'' O P Gulia, President of SVP Group, said. Established in 1898 by Vallabh Pittie Group, Mumbai-based SVP Global Ventures Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing high quality 100 per cent Combed Compact Cotton and blended yarn across its manufacturing facilities. It exports yarn to leading textile manufacturing countries -- Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)