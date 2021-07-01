Left Menu

TVS Motor sales rise to 2,51,886 units in Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:02 IST
TVS Motor sales rise to 2,51,886 units in Jun
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 51 per cent jump in sales to 2,51,886 units in June, against 1,66,889 units in May this year. Total two-wheeler dispatches to dealerships were at 2,38,092 units last month, compared to 1,54,416 units in May 2021, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,46,874 units as against 1,25,188 units in May this year.

Scooter sales of the company increased to 54,595 units in June from 19,627 units in May.

In the domestic market, the company's total two-wheeler sales in June stood at 1,45,413 units as against 52,084 units in May this year.

Total exports last month stood at 1,06,246 units as compared to 1,14,674 units in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021