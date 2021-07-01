Metro services between Huda City centre, Sikanderpur temporarily affected

Train services between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur metro stations were unavailable for some time due to a technical issue but were later restored, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

Earlier, the DMRC had tweeted that there was a delay in services between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur metro stations.

''Due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, temporarily no train services will be available between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur. We apologise for the inconvenience,'' the DMRC had earlier tweeted.

It later tweeted, ''Yellow Line Update: Normal services have resumed. Thank you for your patience.'' Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

