2 killed, 4 injured as vehicle collides with wall on highway in J-K's Kathua
Two people were killed and four seriously injured when a their vehicle skidded off the road and collided with the safety wall of a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday, officials said.
The mishap took place at Hatli Morh when driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the safety wall on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, they said.
Two people died on the spot and four others were injured and shifted to the hospital, they said. Of the injured, two were shifted to the government medical college (GMC) in Jammu in a critical condition.
