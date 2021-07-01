eGov Foundation and The Town and Country Planning Department, Govt. of Puducherry, celebrate the inauguration of the eDCR

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): eGov Foundation and The Town and Country Planning Department, Govt. of Puducherry, celebrated the inauguration of the eDCR for auto scrutiny of building plans, on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Online Building Permission System developed by NIC Puducherry Chapter was integrated with e-DCR (DIGIT DCR) of e-Gov Foundation, for issue of online building plan approval and now launched by the Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam Planning Authorities in the U.T. of Puducherry.

N. Rangaswamy, the Puducherry Chief Minister, launched the eDCR. Effective collaboration between all the teams and visionary leadership from the Govt. of Puducherry led to a speedy rollout, in less than 9 months. Speaking on the occasion, N. Rangaswamy said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the first step in our strategy of driving e-governance across Planning Authorities in the Union Territory, Govt. of Puducherry."

"With the backdrop of the robust government efforts to deal with administrative roadblocks and to revive Indian real estate, the objective of DIGIT-eDCR is to minimize errors, improve value, amenity levels, build trust in public governance, while increasing citizen convenience." "It is vital to drive transparency, accountability and timely service for the public; and this is being carried out via India's largest open source platform DIGIT - Online Building Permission System. The Auto Scrutiny of Building plans will empower the Planning Authorities in the Union Territory of Puducherry, to facilitate easy online submission of applications, as well as verification and approval of building plans.This association will develop a much-needed state-citizen engagement and create a citizen-centric urban governance," said Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, while speaking at the function.

Through this initiative, the citizens of Puducherry are enabled to access the services of the Planning Authorities with a high level of ease and convenience. This effort will simplify the approval process for citizens who wish to process building approvals, and most importantly, will also remove middlemen from the system. It will enhance and augment the financial and technical capacity, in addition to the operating systems of all the Planning Authorities in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

eGov Foundation was established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni to partner with city administrators in order to leverage the transformative power of technology for better quality of life in cities and to make them sustainable. The foundation is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nilekani Philanthropies, Omidyar Network India, and Tata Trusts.

To ensure that every citizen in every city of India can access the services they need from their local governments with ease and transparency, eGov has built the DIGIT platform, a public digital good that can be used by governments, businesses, civil society, academia etc. to co-create locally-relevant solutions. Over the last 18 years, eGov has partnered with more than 1500+ towns and cities across India and more than 12 crore citizens have benefited from its platform. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

