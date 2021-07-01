Left Menu

Clairvoyant scraps its probation policy for new hires

Data Analytics solutions provider Clairvoyant on Thursday said it has eliminated its probation policy for new hires in India to increase employment opportunities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

01-07-2021
Data Analytics solutions provider Clairvoyant on Thursday said it has eliminated its probation policy for new hires in India to increase employment opportunities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has done away with the probation policy in all its employee contracts effective June 1, 2021, Clairvoyant said in a statement.

All offers will now have a confirmation clause with effective the date of joining, and under the changed policy, the company will also confirm the services of all its current employees under probation.

''The most important thing during COVID-19 times is trust. We have furthered the factor of trust by obliterating the age-old probation clause from our policy books.

“I see a lot of cheer already within the company, and I believe this will create a more welcoming environment for our new joiners. We are proud of every hire of ours, and this is our way of saluting the talent India offers,'' Clairvoyant India Co-Founder and CEO Amita Mirajkar said. While probation is not mandatory in Indian corporate, most companies include this as part of their offer letters, he added.

