PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:25 IST
HMSI starts delivery of premium bikes CB650R, CBR650R
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has started deliveries of its premium bike models CB650R and CBR650R, following the easing of restrictions that were imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave.

The company had launched the two models -- CBR650R and CB650R, which are brought in as completely knocked down (CKDs) units -- in March this year priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), respectively.

''As the situation improves and markets reopen with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, all Honda Big Wing touchpoints are operational following respective state protocols.

''We have started deliveries across locations and further see the interest of enthusiasts picking up again with increasing enquiries for our products,'' HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

In Mumbai alone the company delivered 15 units of the CB650R and CBR650R in a single day, the company said.

HMSI also said its recently announced flagship model 'Gold Wing Tour' with prices starting at Rs 37.20 lakh has been completely booked for the first CBU import lot, which was sold out within 24 hours of opening of the bookings.

