City's online pharmacy ties up with Siti Network for marketing impetus

Kolkata-based online pharmacy startup TABLT, formerly known as Sabse Sasta Dukan, has signed a deal of around Rs 21 crore with Indian Cable Net Company Limited, a unit of Siti Networks.

''Our total resource raising plan is around Rs 40 crore of which half will be done with Siti Networks and rest would be raised from venture capital,'' TABLT chief executive officer Anish Agarwal told PTI.

However, the pact with Siti is not a cash deal but a swap against media rights for two years under their network which has 50 lakh households in the eastern region, he said ''This deal will give us huge marketing impetus through Siti network without any cash outgo from our end. This will help us grow exponentially,'' Agarwal said.

TABLT is present in four eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odhisa, and Jharkhand and is focused on smaller towns where competition is not intense.

''We are not metro and large city focused. We want to ride on the growth rural India and semi-urban market. We are now delivering to some 400 towns as of now and will be expanding aggressively.

''The company will also explore leveraging the reach of Siti Network to help create micro logistics partnerships to deliver goods,'' Agarwal said.

The company clocked Rs 27 crore in revenue in FY21, growing at 100 per cent. It also plans to open offline stores for an omnichannel presence.

