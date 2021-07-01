Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:03 IST
The S&P 500 index kicked off the second half of the year at record levels on Thursday after data showed fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims, while Walgreens gained after it lifted its annual profit outlook.

The S&P 500 rose 3.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to a record high of 4,300.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.8 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,507.32, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.3 points, or 0.07%, to 14,493.69 at the opening bell.

