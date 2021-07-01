53 pc employees believe upskilling influenced their salary hike: Survey

As the job market has gone through a big change due to the pandemic, a survey has revealed that about 53 per cent of the employees interviewed said upskilling has influenced their salary hike.

A significant percentage of employees said they were able to shift to better job roles because of upskilling, according to a survey 'Impact of Upskilling on Performance Management' conducted by TeamLease Edtech.

Around 84 per cent of respondents stated that the upskilling initiatives have helped them get better jobs or positions.

Further, 54.3 per cent respondents chose their upskilling courses in accordance to the industry trends, reducing the dependency on employer and friends, indicating a shift towards acceptance to continuously upskill to be future-proof, it noted.

The survey was conducted among over 1,039 employees from across 11 sectors.

''Last year has been very challenging for both employers and employees. Employees have been on the edge about their jobs, increments and growth, as industries were going through many unexpected and unparalleled shifts,'' TeamLease Edtech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

Rooj, however, added that many employees considered this as an opportunity and focused on their learning. ''More than 75 per cent of the employed people whom we surveyed took at least one upskilling programme during the pandemic.'' Majority of the respondents are expecting a sizable hike on the back of upskilling efforts and 73 per cent believe right upskilling does give an aspirant better bargaining power, he added.

TeamLease Edtech co-founder and President Neeti Sharma said this increased interest among employees had been largely influenced by their aspiration to get better opportunities (23.8 per cent), shift to new job roles (19.3 per cent), improving technical and soft skills (28.2 per cent), and fear of job loss (20 per cent).

''There is a clear interest among employed professionals for reskilling and upskilling themselves.

''People are observing industry trends, doing their own research and are also being advised by their employers while they make their course choices — this is a reflection of the positive shift in the learning ecosystem,'' she said.

It is heartening to see that the majority of the aspirants (91.8 per cent of 48 per cent who switched their jobs) got an increment in package of up to 35 per cent, she added.

Further, the survey showed that over 73 per cent of the respondents believe that upskilling leads to better roles.

From the 48 per cent respondents who shifted to a new job role, 83.6 per cent attribute the movement to a better opportunity to their upskilling efforts, it noted.

Additionally, from among the 48 per cent who switched jobs, 77.5 per cent also received a salary hike between 25 per cent and 35 per cent, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that even as the overall learning ecosystem has improved, there are still some gaps.

Of the 25 per cent people who did not upskill, 49 per cent either did not want to invest money or did not think it was necessary. However, 65.7 per cent did eventually believe that they missed the opportunity to upskill and grow in their career, it added.

