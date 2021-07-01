Coal India offtake rise 33% in 160 MT in Q1 FY22

State-owned CIL on Thursday said overall coal offtake rose by 32.7 per cent to 160.4 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of this ongoing fiscal.

The company's overall offtake was at 120.8 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

''Even as coal demand from the power sector is vacillating, Coal India's overall coal offtake has risen up to 160.4 million tonnes during the first quarter of the current fiscal ending June'21. This represents 33 per cent growth compared to 120.8 MT of same quarter of last year, the increase in volumes terms being a robust 39.6 MT,'' the statement said.

''CIL's April-June'21 offtake was also close to 7 MT higher than 153.5 MT of pre-Covid quarter April-June'19 clocking 4.5 per cent growth,'' it said.

So far in the current fiscal, coal-based power generation is yet to get into a steady rhythm having a bearing on supplies to power sector, CIL said. After an encouraging spurt in April, coal fired electricity generation slowed down in May. It started accelerating during the last ten days of June again, it added.

CIL supplied 126.3 MT of coal to power sector during current financial year's first quarter, a jump 34 per cent compared to 94 MT of similar quarter last financial year. The maharatna coal miner also posted a 5.6 per cent growth compared to relative Covid-free first quarter of 2019.

''Loading through rail mode logged a steep 40 per cent growth during Q1. CIL loaded an average of 296.7 rakes/day during the referred quarter against 211.6 rakes same quarter last year including private washeries and goods sheds,'' the statement said.

While coal import by domestic coal based power plants was down by 18 per cent during April-May, CEA data indicates generation by these plants grew by 42 per cent to 167.156 billion units (BU) during this period compared to 117.547 BU same period last year.

Coal imports fell by nearly 11 per cent in May at 19.92 MT on a month-on-month comparison of 22.27 MT in April.

If the non-substitutable quantity comprising coking coal, metallurgical coal, higher GCV coal, anthracite coal, pulverised coal for injection and pet coke which accounted for 6.3 MT is taken out of the equation of the total imports, then the avenue for substitution with domestic non-coking coal exists for G11 to G15 grades.

CIL produced 124 MT during the first three months of the ongoing fiscal logging 2.4 per cent growth compared to 121 MT same quarter last year. Ramping up production would not be a problem for CIL with large volumes of overburden removed.

