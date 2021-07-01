Left Menu

UK welcomes progress in push to overhaul global corporate tax rules

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:38 IST
UK welcomes progress in push to overhaul global corporate tax rules
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak welcomed progress in talks at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on overhauling global corporate tax rules and said he was pleased to see continued momentum in the reform push. "I look forward to continuing discussions with our global partners in the coming months with a view of finalising the details by October," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Sunak was chair of talks among the smaller Group of Seven economies last month which resulted in an agreement to get more tax money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google in the countries where they operate. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021