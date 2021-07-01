UK welcomes progress in push to overhaul global corporate tax rules
British finance minister Rishi Sunak welcomed progress in talks at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on overhauling global corporate tax rules and said he was pleased to see continued momentum in the reform push. "I look forward to continuing discussions with our global partners in the coming months with a view of finalising the details by October," he said in a statement on Thursday.
Sunak was chair of talks among the smaller Group of Seven economies last month which resulted in an agreement to get more tax money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google in the countries where they operate. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)
