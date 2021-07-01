SDMC extends last date to pay property tax to Jul 31

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday said it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of property tax for the financial year 2021-22 to July 31.

The previous deadline to pay the property tax to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was June 30.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also extended the June 30 deadline.

The NDMC has extended the last date of payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate along with three per cent COVID-19 vaccination incentive for timely payment, for the lumpsum payment of the property tax for the year 2021-22, he said.

South Delhi Mayor Suryan said the decision was taken to extend the last date to pay property tax from June 30 to July 31 for the convenience of property taxpayers.

He added that the decision has been taken to facilitate the taxpayers to file the current year's tax with 15 percent rebate if they have missed the deadline of June 30, due to any reason.

Suryan exhorted the taxpayers to make payment of their due property tax before July 31 in order to avail 15 per cent rebate.

