The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

Antibiotics made surgery safer, cancer treatment more viable, childbirth less dangerous and once-deadly infections treatable. However, the same medical revolution is now under threat. New evidence from Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Chile and Taiwan shows that Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is already reshaping hospitals, child health, cancer care, food systems and public policy, with the heaviest burden falling on countries least equipped to respond.

A new editorial in Antibiotics, titled "Antibiotic Resistance: From the Bench to Patients, 2.0," brings together seven recent studies that show how antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, is moving from scientific concern to everyday health-system reality. The studies span laboratory science, hospital surveillance, clinical practice, prescribing behavior, national policy and One Health governance. Most focus on low- and middle-income countries, where resistance is rising against a backdrop of stretched hospitals, uneven diagnostics, weak regulation and high infection burdens.

Resistance Is Crossing Every Boundary

One of the most important signals comes from Zambia, where researchers examined extended-spectrum beta-lactamase-producing Escherichia coli across human, animal and environmental sources in Lusaka. The study found a 31.8% prevalence of ESBL-producing E. coli among isolates and identified high-risk global clones, including ST131. It shows that resistance is not confined to hospital wards or intensive care units. Similar resistance gene profiles appeared across clinical and environmental isolates, suggesting that resistant bacteria and resistance genes are moving across sectors.

The finding strengthens the case for a One Health approach, one that treats human health, animal health, agriculture and the environment as connected systems. In practical terms, AMR cannot be controlled by doctors alone. It requires better sanitation, safer livestock practices, stronger environmental monitoring, tighter antibiotic regulation and surveillance systems that can track resistance across hospitals, communities, farms and water systems.

In developing countries, where wastewater treatment is limited, informal medicine markets are active and livestock antibiotics are poorly monitored, resistant organisms can spread faster and become harder to contain. AMR, in this sense, is not only a medical problem, but also infrastructure, governance and development problem.

The Most Vulnerable Are Losing Protection

The reviewed studies show how resistance hits hardest where patients are already vulnerable. In pediatric leukemia patients, a study of 30 children found a heavy burden of resistant infections. Gram-positive organisms accounted for 60% of infections, while methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus was the most common pathogen, reported in 36.6% of cases. Commonly used beta-lactams and macrolides showed limited effectiveness, while susceptibility was better preserved for last-resort drugs such as linezolid, teicoplanin, tigecycline and carbapenems.

For children undergoing leukemia treatment, this is more than a microbiology finding. These patients depend on effective antibiotics because chemotherapy weakens the immune system. When routine drugs fail, clinicians must turn to more expensive, specialized or last-resort medicines, options that may not be consistently available in resource-constrained settings.

Another study from Vietnam examined community-acquired pneumonia in children under five at a major hospital. Pneumonia remains one of the major killers of young children in low- and middle-income countries. The research found that many children had already received antibiotics before hospital admission, complicating treatment decisions. More than 90% received intravenous antibiotics, with limited evidence of later transition to oral treatment. The study also found low adherence to national guidelines, frequent use of higher-than-recommended doses and heavy reliance on WHO "Watch" antibiotics, which made up 73.3% of prescriptions.

The finding exposes a difficult clinical reality. Doctors may be responding to severe cases, prior antibiotic exposure, medicine availability and outdated guidelines, but the cumulative effect is dangerous: broader antibiotic use increases resistance pressure, making future infections harder to treat.

The Data Are Getting Worse

Several studies reviewed in the editorial show that countries are beginning to improve AMR surveillance, but the data they are uncovering are alarming. For instance, in Zambia, a five-year retrospective analysis from 2020 to 2024 used data from seven sentinel surveillance sites and WHONET, covering more than 180,000 bacteriological specimens. The number of cultured specimens increased from 21,756 to 47,672, suggesting stronger diagnostic capacity and reporting.

Yet the resistance rates were deeply concerning. Non-susceptibility to commonly used drugs, including azithromycin, clindamycin, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, ciprofloxacin and doxycycline, ranged from 50% to 80%. Resistance to last-resort agents, including vancomycin resistance in Enterococcus species, linezolid resistance, ESBL production and carbapenemase production in Enterobacterales, had reached critical levels.

When resistance to first-line medicines is high, empirical treatment protocols can become outdated or unsafe. Without diagnostics, clinicians may keep prescribing drugs that no longer work reliably. That wastes resources, delays effective care and increases mortality risk.

Taiwan offers another warning. At a 450-bed regional teaching hospital, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii rose from 44.0% to 63.9% between 2020 and 2021 and remained elevated through 2024. Intensive care units accounted for 55.6% of isolates, while sputum was the most common specimen source.

The findings suggest that resistance pressures that intensified during COVID-19 may not automatically decline once the emergency phase ends. Hospitals need sustained infection prevention, environmental cleaning, contact precautions and tighter control of carbapenem use, especially in ICUs.

Policies Exist, but Implementation Is the Real Battle

The studies also show that AMR control depends as much on people and systems as on science. In Pakistan, a study of 326 healthcare workers found a gap between attitudes and practice. Many respondents expressed willingness to address AMR, yet 55.5% had insufficient knowledge of antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial use, while 48.5% reported suboptimal prescribing practices. Nearly half were unaware of antimicrobial stewardship programs in their own setting.

The study identified several drivers of poor practice: patient pressure, household sharing of medicines, weak governance and limited infrastructure. It also discussed precision medicine as a possible future tool but noted major barriers, including lack of funding, clinical protocols, instruments and staff training.

Chile provides a more policy-oriented example. The country has taken important steps, including prescription requirements for antibiotics, outpatient infection-management guidelines, agricultural and livestock controls, veterinary electronic prescribing, hospital stewardship metrics, rapid diagnostics and use of the WHO AWaRe classification. But challenges remain: shortages of specialized personnel, uneven microbiology capacity, regional inequalities and Access-category antibiotic consumption barely above 50%, below WHO goals.

National action plans are necessary, but they are not enough. Countries need laboratories, trained staff, reliable medicine supply chains, updated guidelines, digital prescribing tools, stewardship teams and political accountability.

AMR also connects directly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially health, poverty reduction, clean water, food security and inequality. If antibiotics fail, the consequences will not be limited to hospitals. They will affect productivity, healthcare costs, livestock systems, trade, household poverty and public trust in health systems.

In the Global South, AMR can undermine child survival, cancer care, surgical safety, maternal health, pandemic preparedness and economic resilience. It can widen inequality by making effective treatment more expensive and less accessible. It can also weaken trust in health systems when common infections become harder to cure.

Countries need stronger surveillance, better diagnostics, updated treatment guidelines, infection prevention, antimicrobial stewardship, One Health governance and sustainable financing. They also need to protect existing antibiotics while accelerating responsible innovation.