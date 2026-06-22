Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Rwanda's ambition to become a high-income economy by 2050 will depend heavily on its ability to transform a narrow export base into a diversified and competitive growth engine, according to a recent study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report, prepared by researchers from the IMF's African Department with contributions drawing on data from the World Bank, Harvard Growth Lab, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and East African Community (EAC), finds that despite strong economic growth and major investments in infrastructure and institutions, Rwanda continues to face structural barriers that limit export expansion and contribute to one of the largest trade deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Trade Deficit Signals a Structural Challenge

The IMF estimates that Rwanda's current account deficit has remained above 10 percent of GDP for years and has recently approached 15 percent of GDP. Unlike some neighboring countries that have gradually narrowed external imbalances as incomes increased, Rwanda's deficit has persisted because imports continue to grow faster than exports.

The country's investment-led growth model has increased demand for imported fuel, machinery, construction materials, food products, and industrial inputs. While exports have expanded, much of the increase has come from gold exports and re-export activities that rely heavily on imported goods. As a result, export growth has not significantly improved the trade balance.

Services exports, including tourism, conferences, and information and communication technology (ICT), have also failed to offset the deficit. Although travel and digital services have expanded, transport service deficits have absorbed much of the gains. For policymakers, the report sends a clear warning that economic growth alone will not solve external vulnerabilities unless export capacity grows much faster.

Exports Remain Concentrated in Few Products and Markets

A major concern highlighted in the study is Rwanda's dependence on a limited number of export products and trading partners. Traditional exports such as coffee, tea, and minerals continue to dominate foreign exchange earnings, while gold has become increasingly important. Gold accounted for less than 1 percent of total exports in 2010 but rose to nearly one-third of goods exports by 2022.

Market concentration is equally significant. By 2022, the United Arab Emirates accounted for around 36 percent of Rwanda's exports, while the Democratic Republic of Congo represented about 24 percent. Together, these two markets absorbed roughly 60 percent of Rwanda's exports, increasing exposure to market disruptions and geopolitical risks.

The IMF also notes that medium- and high-technology products account for less than 10 percent of Rwanda's exports. Most exported goods remain low-value and low-skill products, limiting productivity gains and income growth. The report argues that future export growth must come from higher-value sectors such as agro-processing, horticulture, light manufacturing, ICT services, and other knowledge-intensive industries.

Logistics, Skills, and Private Investment Hold the Key

The report identifies logistics costs, human capital gaps, and limited private-sector participation as the biggest barriers to export diversification.

As a landlocked country, Rwanda depends heavily on trade routes through Kenya and Tanzania. Access to the ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam remains critical, making exporters vulnerable to transport disruptions and high shipping costs. Despite these challenges, Rwanda has achieved notable progress in trade facilitation. Customs clearance times fell from 11 days in 2012 to just 1.5 days after the introduction of the Rwanda Electronic Single Window. The Rusumo One-Stop Border Post reduced truck clearance times to under 30 minutes. Under the East African Community Single Customs Territory initiative, transit times from Dar es Salaam fell from 21 days to seven days, while transport costs dropped from US$3,100 to US$1,025.

However, the IMF argues that further investments are needed in dry ports, customs modernization, storage facilities, cold-chain infrastructure, roads, rail connectivity, and the planned New Kigali International Airport.

Human capital is another critical challenge. Rwanda still lags behind several regional peers in technical and vocational skills required for advanced manufacturing, digital services, and modern agriculture. Expanding STEM education, vocational training, and workforce development programs will be essential for attracting investment and increasing productivity.

The report also recommends reducing the role of state-owned enterprises in competitive sectors and creating more space for private-sector-led growth. Stronger private investment is considered vital for innovation, export diversification, and job creation.

What This Means for Governments, Donors, and Investors

For governments across Africa, Rwanda's experience highlights the importance of combining trade openness with investments in competitiveness, skills, and logistics. Export growth is most sustainable when supported by diversified products, efficient transport systems, and strong private-sector participation.

For development partners, the findings point to opportunities for targeted support in infrastructure, trade facilitation, skills development, digital transformation, industrial parks, and regional integration. Investments in these areas could help Rwanda move into higher-value segments of regional and global value chains while creating jobs and reducing poverty.

Private-sector stakeholders also have significant opportunities. Rwanda's stable governance environment, investor-friendly policies, expanding regional market access, and incentives for export-oriented industries make sectors such as agro-processing, logistics, ICT services, tourism, horticulture, and light manufacturing increasingly attractive. However, investors must also account for risks linked to transport costs, skills shortages, market concentration, and dependence on imported inputs.

The IMF concludes that Rwanda's future competitiveness will depend less on exchange-rate adjustments and more on structural transformation. By reducing logistics bottlenecks, strengthening skills, attracting private investment, and expanding higher-value exports, the country can build a more resilient economy, improve external sustainability, and move closer to its Vision 2050 goal of achieving high-income status.