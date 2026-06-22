Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on Chinese and international companies to strengthen partnerships with South Africa, positioning the country as a key player in global supply chains and a gateway to the African market.

Speaking at the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) during his working visit to China, Mashatile said South Africa offers strong opportunities for investors looking to expand production, sourcing and industrial cooperation across Africa. He encouraged businesses to view Africa as more than a consumer market, highlighting its growing role as a manufacturing base, sourcing destination and strategic link in international supply networks.

Focus on agriculture, minerals and manufacturing

Addressing industry leaders at the expo, Mashatile identified agriculture and food systems, critical minerals and the green economy, and advanced manufacturing and logistics as the main areas for future cooperation.

He said South Africa's economic partnership with China continues to grow, supported by the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Prosperity (CADEPA), signed earlier this year. The agreement received a further boost when a zero-tariff preference scheme came into effect on 1 May 2026, allowing qualifying South African exports to enter China without customs duties.

Mashatile noted that South Africa combines sophisticated industrial capabilities, a well-developed financial sector and strong logistics infrastructure. Ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business environment, expanding infrastructure and increasing industrial competitiveness are also creating new opportunities for investors.

The Deputy President highlighted South Africa's rich reserves of platinum group metals, manganese and chromium, which are increasingly important for renewable energy technologies, fuel cells and energy storage solutions. He also pointed to the country's growing strengths in advanced manufacturing, services and digital trade.

Gateway to Africa's growing market

Mashatile said companies investing in South Africa gain access to a market of more than 1.3 billion people through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This creates opportunities for regional manufacturing, value-chain development and cross-border trade across the continent.

He urged Chinese importers to build long-term sourcing relationships with South African producers, particularly in sectors such as citrus, avocados, stone fruits, wine and macadamia nuts, which now benefit from duty-free access to the Chinese market under the CADEPA framework.

The Deputy President also encouraged Chinese businesses to explore joint ventures, local processing projects and downstream manufacturing investments that can add value to South Africa's mineral and agricultural resources.

Mashatile said future economic partnerships should contribute to job creation, skills development, industrial growth and environmental sustainability. He stressed that stronger cooperation between South Africa and China should deliver practical benefits for communities while supporting more resilient and inclusive global supply chains.

The China International Supply Chain Expo, the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, brings together governments, businesses, researchers and industry leaders to strengthen international industrial cooperation and supply chain resilience.