Left Menu

HMSI dispatches 2,34,029 units in June

Almost 95 per cent of the company dealers have resumed business while we are gradually scaling up operations across all four plants, HMSI Director Sales Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. Overall, the two-wheeler sales performance in June has boosted the market sentiment as more customers are visiting dealerships and enquiring online, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:47 IST
HMSI dispatches 2,34,029 units in June
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported a four-fold increase in total sales at 2,34,029 units last month, compared to 58,168 units in May. ''Almost 95 per cent of the company dealers have resumed business while we are gradually scaling up operations across all four plants,'' HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. Overall, the two-wheeler sales performance in June has boosted the market sentiment as more customers are visiting dealerships and enquiring online, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021